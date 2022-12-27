Wednesday, Dec. 28
Bowling: Ludington at Orchard View Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Central Lake at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Varsity Basketball: Central Lake at Manistee Catholic, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys Varsity Basketball: Ludington vs. Muskegon Heights at Lake Michigan Cup, Grand Haven, 3 p.m.; Manistee Catholic tournament, TBD
Girls varsity basketball: Manistee Catholic tournament, TBD
Wrestling: Ludington, Hart at Reed City, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at Freeland Invite.
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys Varsity Basketball: Ludington vs. Spring Lake at Lake Michigan Cup, Grand Haven, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Zeeland Invite, 11 a.m.