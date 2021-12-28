Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington at Zeeland Invite, Zeeland West, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Boys varsity basketball: Ludington vs. Ann Arbor Skyline at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale, 2:50 p.m.
Girls varsity basketball: Ludington vs. Detroit Country Day at Motor City Roundball Classic.
Wrestling: Manistee at Cedar Springs, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Boys varsity basketball: Ludington vs. Detroit Cass Tech at Motor City Roundball Classic, Ferndale, 2:50 p.m.
Girls varsity basketball: Ludington vs. West Bloomfield at Motor City Roundball Classic.
Wrestling: Mason County Central at Freeland Invitational; Manistee at Montague (girls), 9 a.m.