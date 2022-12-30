Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys Freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Reed City at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Pentwater at Algoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Holland Christian at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Ludington at Reed City, 5:30 p.m., Ravenna at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Pentwater at Manistee Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Marion at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.;
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at West Michigan Aviation Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Hart, Mason County Central at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mesick at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Bear Lake at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Marion at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.