Wednesday, Dec. 7
Girls Varsity Basketball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Onekama at Manistee Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Montague, 3:30 p.m.; Ludington at Holton, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Ludington at Traverse City Central quad, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Boys Hockey: Lakeshore at Grand Rapids Northview tournament
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.; Walkerville at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads, 7 p.m.
Boys Freshmen Basketball: North Muskegon at Hart, 4 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Oakridge, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Heights at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Orchard View at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Holton, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Grand Haven, 6 p.m.