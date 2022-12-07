Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Fremont at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Boys JV/varsity Basketball: Oakridge at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.

Girls varsity basketball: Manistee Catholic at Mesick, 7 p.m.

Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Marion, 6 p.m.

Hockey: LakeShore at Grand Rapids Northview Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 10

Hockey: Lakeshore at Grand Rapids Northview tournament,

Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Grand Haven, 12 p.m.

Bowling: Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Cross Roads, 10 a.m.

Boys Swimming: Manistee, Ludington at Northview, 12 p.m.

Wrestling: Ludington at Optimist Invite at MCC, 9 a.m.

