Saturday, Feb. 11
Wrestling: Div. 2 individual district at Gaylord — Ludington; Div. 3 individual district at Big Rapids — Mason County Central, Hart; Div. 3 individual district at Grayling — Manistee
Hockey: Lakeshore at New Boston Huron, 4:30 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Mason County Central at Houghton Lake, TBA
Monday, Feb. 13
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Onekama at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at Western Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling: Ludington, Mason County Central at WMC Meet at Northway Lanes, 3:30 p.m.