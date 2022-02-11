Friday, Feb. 11
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: West Michigan Christian at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Orchard View at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Mesick, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Marion, 6 p.m.
Boys freshmen basketball: Whitehall at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys swimming: Manistee at MISCA Meet at Calvin University, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at West Michigan Christian, 6 p.m.; North Muskegon at Hart, 6 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Ludington at Shepherd, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wrestling: Div. 2 individual district at Gaylord — Ludington. Div. 3 individual district at Orchard View — Hart. Div. 3 individual district at Grayling — Manistee. Div. 4 individual district at Oscoda — Mason County Central.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Eastern at Marion, 5 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Eastern at conference individual tournament, Baldwin, 10 a.m.
Competitive cheer: Ludington at Delta Plex Invite at Grand Rapids Public, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at Houghton Lake Invitational
Boys Swimming: Manistee at MISCA Meet at Calvin University, 6 p.m.