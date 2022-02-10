Thursday, Feb. 10
Wrestling: Div. 2 team district at Cadillac — Ludington. Div. 4 team district at Manton — Mason County Central vs. LeRoy Pine River, 6 p.m.; championship 10 minutes following.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Oakridge at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Grand Traverse Academy at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.; Big Rapids Crossroads at Pentwater, 7 p.m.
Boys varsity swimming: Manistee at Ludington, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: West Michigan Christian at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Orchard View at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Mesick, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Marion, 6 p.m.
Boys freshmen basketball: Whitehall at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys swimming: Manistee at MISCA Meet at Calvin University, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at West Michigan Christian, 6 p.m.; North Muskegon at Hart, 6 p.m.