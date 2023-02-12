Monday, Feb. 13
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at Western Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Onekama at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling: Ludington, Mason County Central at WMC Conference Championship at Northway Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 14
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Montague, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Whitehall at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Traverse City West, 5:30 p.m. ; Whitehall at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Pentwater 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Fremont, 6 p.m.