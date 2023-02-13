Tuesday, Feb 14
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Montague, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Whitehall at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Traverse City West, 5:30 p.m. ; Whitehall at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Pentwater 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Wrestling: Div. 3 team wrestling district at Remus Chippewa Hills — Hart vs. Chippewa Hills, 6 p.m.; Clare vs. Beaverton, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys freshman basketball: Manistee at Buckley, 7 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee at Onekama, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer: Ludington, Mason County Central at Comstock Park, 5 p.m.