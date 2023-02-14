Wednesday, Feb. 15
Wrestling: Div. 3 team wrestling district at Remus Chippewa Hills — Hart vs. Chippewa Hills, 6 p.m.; Clare vs. Beaverton, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Baldwin at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Manistee at Onekama, 5:30 p.m.; Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.
Boys freshmen Basketball: Manistee at Buckley, 7 p.m.
Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer: Ludington, Mason County Central at Comstock Park, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Boys Swimming: Manistee at Northview, 6 p.m.; Ludington at Alma, 6 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Central at Ravenna, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Pentwater, 6 p.m.; Hart at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.; Ludington at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.