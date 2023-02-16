Friday, Feb. 17
Competitive cheer: Div. 4 district at East Jordan — Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Div. 4 district at Marion — Hart, 6 p.m.
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Whitehall at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: North Muskegon at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Marion at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Wrestling: Div. 3 individual regional at Grayling — Mason County Central, Hart.
Competitive cheer: Div. 3 district at Wyoming Kelloggsville — Ludington, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Wrestling: Girls individual regional at TBD — Mason County Central, Manistee.