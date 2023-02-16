Saturday, Feb. 18
Wrestling: Div. 3 individual regional at Grayling — Mason County Central, Hart.
Competitive cheer: Div. 3 district at Wyoming Kelloggsville — Ludington, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Wrestling: Girls individual regional at TBD — Mason County Central, Manistee.
Monday, Feb. 20
Girls varsity basketball: Mason County Eastern at Marion, 6 p.m.; Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Traverse City Central at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Central at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball:Cadillac Heritage at Mason County Eastern, 7 p.m.; Hesperia at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Varsity Basketball: Cadillac Heritage at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee Catholic at Benzie Central, 5:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Pentwater, 6 p.m.; Holton at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.