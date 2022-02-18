Friday, Feb. 18
Varsity basketball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Pentwater, 7 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Manistee at Muskegon Heights, 5:30 p.m.; Ludington at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; North Muskegon at Hart, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Muskegon Catholic Central at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Heights at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Wrestling: Div. 2 individual regional at Fremont — Ludington. Div. 3 individual regional at Grayling — Manistee. Div. 3 individual regional at Howard City Tri-County — Hart. Div. 4 individual regional at Charlevoix — Mason County Central.
Competitive cheer: Div. 3 district at Grand Rapids West Catholic — Ludington, Hart. Div. 4 district at Beal City — Mason County Central.
Boys varsity basketball: Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls varsity basketball: Pentwater at Bear Lake, 5 p.m.