Thursday, Feb. 24
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Mesick, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Wrestling: Div. 3 team state tournament at Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo — Hart.
Bowling: Div. 2 regional at Bay City Western — Ludington; Div. 4 regional at Wyoming Potter’s House — Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern.
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: Muskegon Heights at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Montague, 5:30 p.m.; Pentwater at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Orchard View at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Ludington at Muskegon Heights, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington, Manistee at Coastal Conference Meet at Manistee, 3 p.m.