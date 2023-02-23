Friday, Feb. 24

Wrestling: Div. 3 team state tournament at Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo — Hart vs. Dundee, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling: Div. 2 team regional hosted by Flint Kearsley at Richmond Bowl, Flint — Ludington; Div. 3 team regional hosted by Cheboygan at Spare Time Lanes, Cheboygan — Mason County Central; Div. 4 team regional hosted by Wyoming Potter’s House at Park Center Lanes, Wyoming.

Boys Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mesick at Pentwater, 6 p.m.

Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Fremont at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming: Ludington at Manistee for Conference Championship, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Wrestling: Div. 3 team state tournament at Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo — Hart

Bowling: Div. 2 team regional hosted by Flint Kearsley at Richmond Bowl, Flint — Ludington; Div. 3 team regional hosted by Cheboygan at Spare Time Lanes, Cheboygan — Mason County Central; Div. 4 team regional hosted by Wyoming Potter’s House at Park Center Lanes, Wyoming.

Competitive cheer: Div. 4 regional at Grand Rapids Northview — Mason County Central, Hart, 6 p.m.

Boys JV/varsity basketball: Newaygo at Hart, 2 p.m.

Girls JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Central at Evart, noon; Brethren at Manistee Catholic, noon; Mason County Eastern at Walkerville, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming: Coastal Conference Tournament at Manistee, 9 a.m.