Friday, Feb. 4
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Central at Montague, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 6 p.m.; Walkerville at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity basketball: Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.
Girls/boys varsity basketball: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Elk Rapids at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m..
Hockey: Lakeshore at Firebirds Arena, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Girls varsity basketball: Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 12 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Eastern team conference tournament, Manistee, 1 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Mason County Central at Fruitport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming: Manistee at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 9 a.m.
Hockey: Lakeshore at Firebirds Arena, 3 pm.
Wrestling: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC tournament, Montague, 9 a.m.; Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 tournament, Muskegon Catholic, 9 a.m.