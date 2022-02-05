Saturday, Feb. 5

Girls varsity basketball: Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 12 p.m.

Bowling: Mason County Eastern team conference tournament, Manistee, 1 p.m.

Competitive cheer: Mason County Central at Fruitport Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming: Manistee at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 9 a.m.

Hockey: Lakeshore at Firebirds Arena, 3 pm.

Wrestling: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC tournament, Montague, 9 a.m.; Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 tournament, Muskegon Catholic, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boys JV/varsity basketball: Pentwater at White Cloud, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Marion, 6 p.m.

Girls JV/varsity basketball: Traverse City West at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling: Fremont at Ludington, 1 p.m.; Mason County Central at Oakridge, 3 p.m.

