Wednesday, Feb. 8
Wrestling: Div. 2 team district at Mount Pleasant — Ludington. Div. 3 team district at Kingsley — Manistee.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Brethren at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Marion at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling: Whitehall at Mason County Central, 3:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer: Hart, Ludington at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Wrestling: Div. 4 team district at Hart — Mason County Central, Hart.
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Oakridge at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Holton at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boys freshmen Basketball: Manistee at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Marion 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.