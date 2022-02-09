Wednesday, Feb. 9
Wrestling: Div. 3 team district at Montague — Hart; Div. 3 team district at Kingsley — Manistee.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Montague at Mason County Central, 3 p.m.; Holton at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Wrestling: Div. 2 team district at Cadillac — Ludington. Div. 4 team district at Manton — Mason County Central vs. LeRoy Pine River, 6 p.m.; championship 10 minutes following.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Oakridge at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Grand Traverse Academy at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.; Big Rapids Crossroads at Pentwater, 7 p.m.
Boys varsity swimming: Manistee at Ludington, 6 p.m.