Thursday, Feb. 9
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Oakridge at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Holton at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boys freshmen Basketball: Manistee at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Marion 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Mesick 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Manistee 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hart, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Lakeshore at Sandusky, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Manistee at Jenison, 6 p.m.
Competitive Cheer: Ludington at Shepherd Invite, 5 p.m.