Thursday, Feb. 9

Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Oakridge at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Holton at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys freshmen Basketball: Manistee at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.

Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Marion 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Mesick 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.

Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Manistee 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hart, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey: Lakeshore at Sandusky, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming: Manistee at Jenison, 6 p.m.

Competitive Cheer: Ludington at Shepherd Invite, 5 p.m.

