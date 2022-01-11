Tuesday, Jan. 11
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Manistee at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Central at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.; Montague at Hart, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Pentwater at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Montague, 3 p.m.; Ludington at Holton, 3:30 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Hart at WMC jamboree, Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC quad, Ravenna, 5 p.m.; Manistee at Ludington, 6 p.m.