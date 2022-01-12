Wednesday, Jan. 12
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Pentwater at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Montague, 3 p.m.; Ludington at Holton, 3:30 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Hart at WMC jamboree, Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC quad, Ravenna, 5 p.m.; Manistee at Ludington, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Boys varsity basketball: Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads, 7 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Central at Ravenna, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at North Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington, Manistee at Mona Shores, 6 p.m.