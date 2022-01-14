Friday, Jan. 14
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Muskegon Heights at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.
Boys freshmen basketball: North Muskegon at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Muskegon Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Muskegon Heights, 6 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Hart at Oakridge, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Mason County Central, Ludington at Oriole CHEER Invite, Ludington, 5 p.m.
Hockey: Cadillac at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington, Manistee at Holland Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Eastern at Baldwin
Hockey: Southgate United at Lakeshore, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Ludington at Alma Invite, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at Carson City-Crystal Invitational, TBA; Manistee at Meridian, 9:30 a.m.