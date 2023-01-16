Tuesday, Jan. 17
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Orchard View at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Central at Shelby, 5:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Montague at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; White Cloud at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys freshmen Basketball: Benzie Central at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Central at Newaygo, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling: Holton at Mason County Central, 3:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer: Hart, Mason County Central, Ludington at North Muskegon, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Ludington at Manistee, 5 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central at Montague, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Pentwater 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Walkerville at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys JV Basketball: Mason County Central at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at Montague, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Manistee at Ludington, 6 p.m.