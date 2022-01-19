Wednesday, Jan. 19

Girls JV/varsity basketball: Orchard View at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.

Bowling: Ludington at Orchard View, 1 p.m.

Competitive cheer: Ludington at Evart, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central, Hart at WMC jamboree, Ravenna, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Ludington, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View at Conference Meet at Manistee, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central, Hart at WMC quad, Whitehall, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys/girls JV basketball: Ludington at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.

Boys freshmen basketball: Ludington at Manistee, 4 p.m.

Boys varsity swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.

