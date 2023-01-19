Friday, Jan. 20
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Holton at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boys freshmen Basketball: Ludington at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.
Girls Varsity Basketball: Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Pentwater at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Girls JV Basketball: Baldwin at Manistee Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Competitive Cheer: Mason County Central, Ludington at Brethren Invite, 9 a.m.
Bowling: Ludington at Zeeland East Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Hockey: Lake Shore at Lenawee, TBA
Wrestling: Mason County Central at Williamston Invite, TBA; Ludington at Reed City, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Hesperia 6 p.m.; Fremont at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.