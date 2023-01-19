Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.