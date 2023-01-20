Saturday, Jan. 21
Bowling: Ludington at Zeeland East Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Competitive Cheer: Mason County Central, Ludington at Brethren Invite, 9 a.m.
Hockey: Lakeshore at Lenawee
Wrestling: Mason County Central at Williamston Invite; Ludington at Reed City, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Mason County Eastern at Hesperia 6 p.m.; Fremont at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Traverse City Central, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Mason County Eastern 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Oakridge 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 5:30 p.m.