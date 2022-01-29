Saturday, Jan. 29
JV/varsity boys basketball: Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 1:30 p.m.
JV/varsity girls basketball: Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 3 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads, 10 a.m.
Competitive cheer: Mason County Central at Evart Invitational, noon
Hockey: Mount Pleasant at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Mason County Central, Hart at Shelby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Ludington at Wyoming Kelloggsville
Monday, Jan. 31
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Hesperia at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Manistee Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: White Cloud at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Fremont, 3 p.m.; Whitehall at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.