Monday, Jan. 31
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Hesperia at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Manistee Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: White Cloud at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Fremont, 3 p.m.; Whitehall at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Traverse City Christian at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Hesperia at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.