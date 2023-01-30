Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys freshmen/JV/Varsity Basketball: Manistee at Reed City , 4 p.m.
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Hart at White Cloud, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls Varsity Basketball: Montague at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Reeths-Puffer at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Morley-Stanwood at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Reed City at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Brethren at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Marion at Pentwater, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Gateway to Success at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys JV/Varsity Basketball: Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Boys Varsity Basketball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer: Ludington, Mason County Central, Montague at Hart, 5 p.m.
Bowling: Ludington at Mason County Central at Country Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey: Cadillac at Lakeshore, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Hart at Fremont, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Ludington at Montague, 5:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Manistee 5:30 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic Central at Marion, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Mesick 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Fremont at Ludington, 6 p.m.