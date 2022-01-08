Saturday, Jan. 8

Girls JV/varsity basketball: Whitehall at Ludington, 12 p.m.

Bowling: Ludington at Fruitport Invite, 12 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Manistee

Competitive cheer: Mason County Central at Comstock Park Invite, 5 p.m.

Hockey: Lakeshore at Southgate United, 5:30 p.m.

Boys varsity swimming: Ludington, Manistee at Spring Lake Invite, 9 a.m.

Wrestling: Ludington at Fruitport Invite, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at LeRoy Pine River Invitational; Manistee at Grayling, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Boys freshmen basketball: Manistee at Benzie, 6 p.m.

Girls JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Eastern at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling: Mason County Central at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.

