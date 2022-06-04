Saturday, June 4
Varsity track: Div. 2 state meet at Ada Forest Hills Eastern — Ludington, 9:15 a.m.; Div. 3 state meet at Kent City — Mason County Central, Manistee, Hart, 9 a.m.; Div. 4 state meet at Baldwin Middle School, Hudsonville — Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Manistee Catholic, 9:30 a.m.
Varsity baseball: Div. 2 district at Gladwin — Ludington vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, 11 a.m., championship, 1 p.m.; Division 3 district at Mason County Central -Reed City vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.; Hart vs. Evart, 12 p.m.; championship, 2 p.m.
Varsity softball: Div. 2 district at Whitehall — Ludington vs. Howard City Tri-County, noon, championship, 2:30 p.m.; Division 3 district at Mason County Central — Hart vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.; Manistee vs. Shelby, noon; championship, 2 p.m.