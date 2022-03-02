Wednesday, March 2
Girls varsity basketball: Div. 2 district at Ludington — Ludington vs. Reed City, 5:30 p.m.; Div. 3 district at Mason County Central — McBain at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Div. 3 district at Holton — Hart vs. Holton, 5:30 p.m.; Div. 4 district at Marion — McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Pentwater at Marion, 7 p.m.; Div. 4 district at Brethren — Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; White Cloud at Hart, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Pentwater, 6 p.m.