Thursday, March 3
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; White Cloud at Hart, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Competitive cheer: Div. 4 state competition at DeltaPlex, Walker — Mason County Central, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Div. 3-4 state individual tournament at Ford Field, Detroit — Mason County Central, Hart.
Girls varsity basketball: Div. 2 district championship at Ludington — Big Rapids vs. Ludington, 7 p.m.; Div. 3 district championship at Holton - Hart vs. North Muskegon or Western Michigan Christian, 7 p.m.