Friday, March 4
Competitive cheer: Div. 4 state competition at DeltaPlex, Walker — Mason County Central, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Div. 3-4 state individual tournament at Ford Field, Detroit — Mason County Central, Hart.
Girls varsity basketball: Div. 2 district championship at Ludington — Ludington vs. Big Rapids, 7 p.m.; Div. 3 district championship at Holton — Hart vs. Western Michigan Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Bowling: Div. 4 state individual tournament at M-66 Bowl, Battle Creek — Mason County Central.
Wrestling: Div. 3-4 state individual tournament at Ford Field, Detroit — Mason County Central, Hart.