Wednesday, Nov. 2

Varsity volleyball: Div. 2 district semifinal at Reed City — Ludington vs. Cadillac, 6 p.m. Div. 3 district at Mason County Central — Hart vs. Shelby, 6:30 p.m.; Div. 4 district semifinal at Bear Lake — Manistee Catholic vs. Onekama, 5:30 p.m. Div. 4 district semifinal at Mason County Eastern — Mason County Eastern vs. Muskegon Catholic, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Varsity volleyball: Div. 2 district championship at Reed City, 6 p.m.; Div. 3 district championship at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Div. 3 district championship at Manistee, 7 p.m. Div. 4 district championship at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Varsity volleyball: Div. 4 district championship at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.

Girls swimming: Ludington at Coastal Conference meet at Manistee, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cross country: MHSAA state cross country championships, all divisions, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn — Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Manistee, Hart.