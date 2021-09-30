Friday, Oct. 1

Varsity football: Ludington at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Lee at Manistee, 7 p.m.; Marion at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.; Hart at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

JV football: Mason County Central at Orchard View, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Cross country: Ludington at Blue Jay Invitational, Shepherd; Mason County Eastern at Pine River Invite

Boys varsity soccer: Hart at Reed City, 11 a.m.; Manistee at Suttons Bay, 2 p.m.

Boys JV/varsity soccer: Allendale at Ludington, 12 p.m.

Girls varsity swimming: Manistee at Alma, noon

Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Coastal Conference Tournament, Whitehall, 10 a.m.

Varsity volleyball: Ludington, Mason County Central, Hart, Pentwater at Shelby Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Mason County Eastern at Brethren Invite

JV volleyball: Ludington at Benzie Central, 9 a.m.

Trending Food Videos