Tuesday, Oct. 11

Cross country: Ludington, Manistee at WMC jamboree at Orchard View, 4:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at WMC jamboree at Hart, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Cadillac at Manistee, 6 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Fremont at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Boys varsity soccer: Div. 3 district quarterfinal - Newaygo at Hart, 4:30 p.m.; Div. 4 district qurterfinal at Lakeview - Pentwater vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country: Ludington Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern at Chris Grabowski Invitational, Manistee, 4 p.m.

JV football: Shelby at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Manistee at Montague, 6 p.m.; Hart at Hesperia, 6 p.m.

Girls swimming: Fremont, Mona Shores at Ludington, 6 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.

Freshman volleyball: Ludington at Coopersville, 5 p.m.