Tuesday, Oct. 13
Cross country: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC jamboree at Shelby, 4 p.m.; Manistee at Orchard View, 4 p.m.
Girls swimming: Alma at Manistee, 6 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Baldwin at Pentwater, 5 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Ludington at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Walkerville, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Varsity boys soccer: Div. 3 district quarterfinal hosted by Kingsley — Hart at Reed City, 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Div. 4 district quarterfinal hosted by Big Rapids Crossroads — Lakeview at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at WMD championship, Marion, 4:15 p.m.