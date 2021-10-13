Thursday, Oct. 14
Boys soccer: Division 4 district quarterfinal hosted by North Muskegon — Pentwater at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country: Ludington, Mason County Central at Chris Grabowski Invitational, Manistee, 4 p.m.
JV football: Ludington at Morley-Stanwood, 6:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 6:30 p.m.; Hesperia at Manistee, 6:30 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 6:30 p.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Mona Shores, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Ludington at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Grand Traverse Academy, 6 p.m.
JV volleyball: Ludington at Reed City quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Girls golf: Division 3 state tournament at Forest Akers West, East Lansing — Ludington.
Boys tennis: Division 3 state tournament at Midland Tennis Center, Midland — Ludington.
Varsity football: Morley-Stanwood at Ludington, 7 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Manistee at Hesperia, 7 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 7 p.m.