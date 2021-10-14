Friday, Oct. 15
Girls golf: Division 3 state tournament at Forest Akers West, East Lansing — Ludington.
Boys tennis: Division 3 state tournament at Midland Tennis Center, Midland — Ludington.
Varsity football: Morley-Stanwood at Ludington, 7 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Manistee at Hesperia, 7 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 7 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Fruitport Calvary Christian at Pentwater
Saturday, Oct. 16
Girls golf: Division 3 state tournament at Forest Akers West, East Lansing — Ludington.
Boys tennis: Division 3 state tournament at Midland Tennis Center, Midland — Ludington.
Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Hart and Sole Invite, Hart
Varsity football: Brethren at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 1:30 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Pentwater at WMD Tournament, Mesick; Mason County Central at Farwell, 9 a.m.