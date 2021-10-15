Saturday, Oct. 16

Girls golf: Division 3 state tournament at Forest Akers West, East Lansing — Ludington.

Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Hart and Sole Invite, Hart

Varsity football: Brethren at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 1:30 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Pentwater at WMD Tournament, Mesick; Mason County Central at Farwell, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Varsity volleyball: Ludington at Kent City, 5 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.

