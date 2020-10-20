Tuesday, Oct. 20

Varsity boys soccer: Div. 2 district semifinal at Fruitport — Ludington vs. Spring Lake, 7 p.m.; Div. 3 district semifinal hosted by Kingsley — Hart at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Hart at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Fremont at Ludington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Cross country: Div. 4 pre-regional at Benzie Central — Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, 5:30 p.m.

Varsity volleyball: Baldwin at Pentwater, 6 p.m.

Freshman volleyball: Ludington at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.