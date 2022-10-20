Thursday, Oct. 20
JV football: Ludington at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Fremont at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 6 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Manistee at Shelby, 5 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Hart, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Varsity football: Mason County Central at Ludington, 7 p.m.; Manisstee at Fremont, 7 p.m.; Hart at Ravenna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cross country: Mason County Eastern at Class D Small School; Manistee at Northwest Michigan Meet, Cadillac.
Prep football: Onaway at Manistee Catholic, 2 p.m.
Girls swimming: Ludington, Alma at Manistee, noon
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC tournament at Hesperia, 9 a.m.; Manistee at WMC tournament at Ludington, 11 a.m.
JV volleyball: Mason County Central at Newaygo Invitational, 9 a.m.