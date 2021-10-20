Thursday, Oct. 21
Boys soccer: Division 3 district final at Big Rapids — Manistee at Big Rapids, 6 p.m.
JV football: Mason County Central at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.; Manistee at Howard City Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.; Hart at White Cloud, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Big Rapids
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central JV, Mason County Eastern at Hesperia quad; Shelby at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.
JV volleyball: Ludington at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Varsity football: Ludington at North Muskegon, 7 p.m.; Mason County Central at Lakeview, 7 p.m.; Howard City Tri-County at Manistee, 7 p.m.; White Cloud at Hart, 7 p.m.