Friday, Oct. 22
Varsity football: Ludington at North Muskegon, 7 p.m.; Mason County Central at Lakeview, 7 p.m.; Howard City Tri-County at Manistee, 7 p.m.; White Cloud at Hart, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Cross country: Ludington at Late Season Warrior Invitational, 4 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Class D Invitational, Shepherd
Varsity football: Mio at Manistee Catholic, 2 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at WMC Championship, Whitehall, 9 a.m.; Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 Conference Championship, Western Michigan Christian, 10 a.m.; Mason County Eastern at Hesperia Invite