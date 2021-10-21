Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 11 a.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court on a traffic violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 22-year-old Norton Shores man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:10 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Melendy and George streets.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash with minor injuries at 6:31 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. A driver complained of minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to deputies.