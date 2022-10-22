Saturday, Oct. 22
Cross country: Mason County Eastern at Class D Small School; Manistee at Northwest Michigan Meet, Cadillac.
Varsity football: Onaway at Manistee Catholic, 2 p.m.
Girls swimming: Ludington, Alma at Manistee, noon
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central, Hart at WMC tournament at Hesperia, 9 a.m.; Ludington, Manistee at WMC tournament at Fremont, 9 a.m.
JV volleyball: Mason County Central at Newaygo Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Boys varsity soccer: Div. 3 regional semifinal at Clare — Manistee vs. Alma, 5 p.m.
Cross country: Mason County Central at White Cloud, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Classic at Mason County Eastern
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Onekama, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.