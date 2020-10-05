Monday, Oct. 5
Girls golf: Div. 3 regional at Lincoln Hills, Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
JV/varsity boys soccer: Ludington at Shelby, 4 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Coastal Conference tournament at Ludington
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern at Pentwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cross country: Mason County Central at WMC jamboree at Hart, 4 p.m.; Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 jamboree at Orchard View, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Walkerville at Pentwater, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 6 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Fremont at Manistee, 4:30 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern at Pentwater, 5 p.m.; Montague at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.